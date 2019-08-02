Alert in Kashmir 'would be about something very different': Omar Abdullah

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah on Friday voiced his doubts over the fresh development by Centre in Jammu and Kashmir with IAF aircraft being pressed into service apart from deployment of paramilitary troops in the state.

Taking to Twitter, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar said, "What "ongoing situation" in Kashmir would require the Army AND the Air Force to be put on alert? This isn't about 35A or delimitation. This sort of alert, if actually issued, would be about something very different."Earlier in the day, the Centre pressed Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft including the C-17 Globemaster heavy-lift plane into service for rapid induction of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and other paramilitary troops in Kashmir,Sources on Friday told ANI, "The C-17 heavy-lift aircraft along with other planes are being used for inducting troops from different parts of the country."Meanwhile MHA sources on Friday denied there was any additional deployment of troops in Jammu and Kashmir apart from the 100 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), which are moving towards their respective postings in the Valley.Paramilitary troops were rushed in to Jammu and Kashmir from different parts of the country such as Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and many other places, after security agencies received inputs about threat of terror attacks and possible attempts of infiltration by terror groups from Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir into the state.The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had recently ordered the deployment of an additional 100 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) to "strengthen the CI grid as well as for maintaining law and order situation in Jammu and Kashmir."Out of the 100 companies, 50 were from the CRPF, 30 from Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), and ten each from Border Security Force (BSF) and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).Inputs have been received by the security and spy agencies that after the successful conduct of Panchayat elections in the state, terrorist groups have been asked to carry out an attack on forces. (ANI)