Alert sounded in Odisha over Cyclone Gulab

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], September 26 (ANI): Warnings have been issued in parts of southern Odisha that are likely to be heavily affected by the cyclonic storm Gulab, said officials from Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Bhubaneswar on Saturday.



Speaking to ANI, the Director of IMD Bhubaneswar, HR Biswas said, "Malkangiri, Nowrangpur, Koraput, Puri, Kalahandi and neighbouring districts will receive heavy to very heavy rainfall activity. Wind warnings have mainly been issued to Ganjam and Gajapati districts along the coast".

The Director informed that the cyclonic storm is likely to affect the Southern parts of Odisha and will pass between Gopalpur and Kalingapatnam.

"Total suspension of fisherman activity has been ordered up to September 27. The public is advised to keep arrangements for drainage of excess water and to keep a regular check on traffic congestion," he added.

Earlier, yesterday the IMD informed that the deep depression over northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal has moved nearly westwards and has intensified into Cyclonic Storm Gulab.

According to the National Disaster Response Force, 13 teams (24 sub-teams) have been deployed in Odisha and five in Andhra Pradesh. (ANI)

