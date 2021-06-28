Alert troops thwart drone activity in Jammu military area



Defence Ministry spokesman Lt Colonel Devender Anand said: "On midnight of 27-28 June 2021, two separate Drone activities were spotted over Ratnuchak- Kaluchak Military area by alert troops.

"Immediately, high alert was sounded and Quick Reaction Teams engaged them with firing.

"Both the Drones flew away. A major threat thwarted by the alertness and proactive approach of troops. The security forces are on high alert and the search operation is in progress."