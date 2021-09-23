Algeria closes airspace to Moroccan planes

Algiers, Sep 23 (IANS) Amid an escalating diplomatic rift, Algeria has closed it airspace to all Moroccan civil and military aircraft.
The decision was takn after Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune chaired a meeting of the High Security Council on Wednesday, which dealt with the "developments at the borders with the Kingdom of Morocco", Xinhua news agency reported citing an official statement.
The Council decided to "immediately close" the Algerian airspace to "all Moroccan civilian and military aircrafts as well as those with Moroccan registration numbers", according to the statement.
Algeria severed diplomatic relations with Morocco in August citing what it described as the latter's "hostile" policies.
Morocco later expressed regret over Algeria's "completely unjustified" decision to sever diplomatic ties between the two countries.
