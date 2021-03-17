Algeria extends partial lockdown in 16 provinces

Algiers, March 17 (IANS) The Algerian government has extended the partial lockdown in 16 provinces for two weeks, as part of its continued efforts to contain the Covid pandemic.
The extension of the partial lockdown starts on Wednesday and will last until the end of March, as the 16 provinces that still register relatively large number of new infections are required to observe a curfew from 10 pm (local time) to 5 am (local time) and a ban on crowded gatherings, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement on Tuesday.
The statement specified that the decision was made by President Abdelmadjid Tebboune after consultation with the Scientific Committee for Monitoring the Spread of Covid, and the health authorities, Xinhua reported.
The government further urged the citizens "to show a sense of responsibility, for the sake of maintaining the highest degree of determination, mobilization and discipline that has allowed, so far, to cub considerably the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic in our country."
The North African nation on Monday reported a total of 115,410 Covid cases, 79,994 recoveries and 3,040 deaths.
--IANS
int/