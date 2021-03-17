Algeria extends partial lockdown in 16 provinces

Algiers, March 17 (IANS) The Algerian government has extended the partial lockdown in 16 provinces for two weeks, as part of its continued efforts to contain the Covid pandemic.

The extension of the partial lockdown starts on Wednesday and will last until the end of March, as the 16 provinces that still register relatively large number of new infections are required to observe a curfew from 10 pm (local time) to 5 am (local time) and a ban on crowded gatherings, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement on Tuesday.