Algerian PM tests positive for Covid

Benabderrahmane is placed in the self isolation for a period of seven days in accordance with medical guidelines, carrying out his work at home, Xinhua news agency quoted the statement issued on Saturday as saying.

Algiers, July 11 (IANS) Algerian Prime Minister Ayman Benabderrahmane has tested positive for CovidD-19, an official statement issued by his office confirmed.

He is also due to undergo another screening test at the end of the self isolation.

Benabderrahmane was appointed as Prime Minister on June 30.

Algeria has seen a surge in Covid-19 cases in recent days, with confirmed infections rising from around 200 a day last month to more than 800.

The country has so far reported 143,652 confirmed cases and 3,798 deaths.

--IANS

ksk/