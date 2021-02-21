Algerian President announces government reshuffle

Algiers [Algeria], February 22 (ANI/Sputnik): Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Sunday announced a government reshuffle and replaced several ministers, his office said.



In particular, the ministers of energy, industry, and environment were replaced. Moreover, the Energy Ministry and the Oil Ministry were merged together.

At the same time, Algerian Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad and several key ministers kept their posts.

Tebboune announced plans for a government reshuffle on Thursday when he dissolved the parliament's lower house and called snap legislative elections. The president explained his decision by saying that several ministries have shown poor performance.

Previous parliamentary elections were held in the North African country in May 2017, and the next ones were scheduled for 2022. (ANI/Sputnik)

