New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): Actor Alia Bhatt has tested positive for COVID-19 and will remain under home quarantine, she confirmed on Instagram.

"Hello all, I have tested positive for Covid-19. I have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe and take care," the actor shared on her Instagram story.