Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 25 (ANI): Keeping the recent dip in mercury in mind, the District Magistrate (DM), Aligarh has ordered all schools and colleges to remain closed till December 28.

The district administration has issued the orders for all schools and colleges, both government and private, to remain closed on December 26, 27 and 28.



Further details are awaited. (ANI)