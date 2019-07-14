Aligarh boy receives Rs 1 lakh financial help to continue passion of shooting

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 14 (ANI): 10-year-old Chandhary Singh Choudhary from Aligarh on Saturday received financial help of Rs 1 lakh from District Magistrate Chandrabhushan Singh to continue his passion of shooting.

Choudhary who is good at skating, swimming, taekwondo, and shooting has bagged several state-level and national awards."I have been preparing for skating, swimming, taekwondo and shooting for two years. I want to win a gold medal in shooting at the Olympics," he told ANI.On Friday, Chandhary along with his father met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who assured him help from the state government."Chandhary has earned many medals in skating. He also met the Chief Minister. I got a phone from the Chief Minister's office for helping him. District administration has provided him with a cheque of Rs 1 lakh. We will help him in every possible way," the District Magistrate of Aligarh told reporters here.

Chandhary also met Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik today.

Choudhary's father Tejendra Choudhary who works as a hawker at a gas agency does not earn much but still got his son enrolled in a skating academy.

"He is fond of skating and shooting. I tried my level best to enrol him at the best coaching institute. I work as a hawker at a gas agency. Our financial condition is not good so in order to secure his future, I have even borrowed money. He has got various records on his name including in Guinness World Records, Asia Book of Records, and International Book of Records," Tejendra Choudhary, father of Chandhary said.

"I have put forward a request in front of the Chief Minister to provide my son with financial assistance. We met him at Lok Bhavan on Saturday. He assured us all possible help. The District Magistrate has provided us Rs 1 lakh," he said.

Choudhary received the 'Certificate of Participation' from Guinness World Records for participating in the record event of the "Largest roller skating lesson" which had 545 participants, on November 10, 2018. (ANI)