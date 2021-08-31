Aligarh gears up for Kalyan Singh's 'tehravin'

The 'tehravin' ritual will be held on Wednesday and sources said that around one lakh people are expected to attend the event.

Aligarh (UP), Aug 31 (IANS) Massive arrangements are being made for the 'tehravin' ritual of former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, the late Kalyan Singh, in his ancestral village Madhauli in Atrauli, a tehsil in Aligarh.

A number of VIPs, including union and state ministers chief minister and Governors, will also be present on the occasion.

The rituals will be held at the KMV College.

According to reports, more than 1000 cooks will be preparing the meals and the 'prasad' while 1,500 waiters will be serving the food. The function will begin at 9.a.m on Wednesday and continue till 8.p.m. The food will be served in stainless steel utensils.

Four massive pandals have been erected to accommodate the guests.

In view of the possibility of rains, the tents are water proof and two separate roads have been constructed -- one for VIP movement and the other for general public. Two helipads have also been constructed in Pilkhuni village.

Aligarh district magistrate Selva Kumari said, "Arrangements are being undertaken keeping in view the locals' attachment with the departed leader. Extra entry gates and exit routes will be there for the day when the rituals are to be performed. CCTV cameras would be installed to ensure smooth movement and strict vigil."

Besides security arrangements, fire brigade personnel and health department team would be stationed in the village on the day.

Kalyan Singh, who was also a former governor of Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh, died in Lucknow on August 21 after a prolonged illness.

His last rites were conducted with full state honours on the banks of the Ganga at Narora in Bulandshahr district of western Uttar Pradesh on August 23 in the presence of top leaders.

