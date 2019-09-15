Alipore Jail is painted in TMC colours to host entire TMC leadership : Babul Supriyo

New Delhi [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Union Minister Babul Supriyo took a dig at Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee saying that Alipore Central Jail in Kolkata has been specially painted by her to host the entire TMC leadership which is going to land behind bars very soon for their crimes.

"I was travelling through Alipore area. Ironically, Didi has painted the Alipore prison in blue and white as she has a fondness of painting everything in her party's colour. We are suspecting that she has premonition that Alipur prison is going to be the official Karyalaya (party office) of TMC. They all are going to shift in the prison," said Supriyo while commenting on Banerjee's alleged protection to IPS officer, former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajiv Kumar.Commenting on the state of affairs in West Bengal, Supriyo alleged that Banerjee has been misusing police to keep her hold over the state. The BJP and TMC have been locked in a battle to secure the state for themselves. The battle had seen political violence erupting during the Lok Sabha polls."She sat on dharna for the officer when all that CBI wanted was to summon Rajiv Kumar in a case. She lost her dignity and degraded CM's position by sitting on dharna outside tainted Rajiv Kumar's house. Going by the buzz on social media, people are saying that TMC has made arrangements for hiding Kumar," said Supriyo.Supriyo also targeted Banerjee for her tweet in which she termed BJP's rule as an era of 'super emergency'."Of late, Banerjee is on the mode to confess all crimes she had committed against humanity. She is talking of cut money and about super emergency she has imposed in Bengal. We have faced her tyranny where opposition members got killed. She has even robbed youngsters of their right to protest, "said Supriyo.Taking an aim at the Central government, Banerjee on Sunday said there was a state of "super emergency" in the country and called upon people to do everything it takes to "protect rights and freedoms" guaranteed by the Constitution.An unprecedented chain of events had unfolded on February 3 when a CBI team reached former Kolkata Police Commissioner Kumar's residence to question him. The team was detained, taken to a police station and was later released.The West Bengal Chief Minister had also visited the officer's residence, following which she sat on a dharna (ANI)