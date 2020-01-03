Alka Lamba accuses Kejriwal of silence on NRC

New Delhi [India], Jan 3 (ANI): Congress leader Alka Lamba on Friday asked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to clear his stance on National Register of Citizens (NRC) saying Congress state governments have made it clear that it will not be implemented but he was silent on the matter.

Lamba, who was in APP before she returned to Congress, was speaking at a protest over the Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC outside Jamia Masjid here."All the states with Congress governments have made it clear that they will not implement NRC but it is very unfortunate that Delhi is still waiting for an announcement from Arvind Kejriwal. He will come asking for votes. People are on the streets against NRC but why is he silent?" Lamba asked."If you are scared of Modi-Shah then tell us, if you are not scared than have you signed any agreement with them then also tell us! Don't keep us in the dark," she added.The government has said that there has been no discussion on NRC. It has also said that there has been no link between National Population Register, which will be conducted next year, and NRC.Protests have been held against CAA including the national capital.The CAA grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains Parsis, Buddhists and Christians who fled religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)