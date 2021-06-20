All 15 Kashmir Valley railway stations now integrated with Wi-Fi Network

Public Wi-Fi, provided under the brand name of RailWire, is available at 15 stations (Baramula, Hamre, Pattan, Mazhom, Budgam, Srinagar, Pampore, Kakapora, Avantipura, Panzgam, Bijbehara, Anantnag, Sadura, Qazigund, Banihal) of UT of Kashmir which are spread out in four District HQs - Srinagar, Budgaon, Banihal and Qazigund.Wi-fi was already available at 15 stations in the Union Territory of Jammu -Kathua, Budhi, Chhan Arorian, Hira Nagar, Ghagwal, Samba, Vijaypur, Bari Brahman, Jammu Tawi, Bajalta, Sangar, Manwal, Ram Nagar, read the release by the Ministry of Railways.RailTel was entrusted by the Ministry of Railways to provide public Wi-Fi at all the Railway stations. The vision was to convert the Railway platform into a platform for digital inclusion. Today, the Wi-Fi Network is spread over 6000+ Railway stations across the country and this is one of the largest integrated wi-fi network in the world.Railways Minister Piyush Goyal said that Wi-Fi plays a significant role in connecting the people, and is bridging the digital divide between rural and urban India at a rapid pace."Indian Railways, in association with its RailTel Corporation of India Ltd, is playing a key role in bringing high-speed Wi-Fi to every corner of the country. Today, on World Wi-Fi Day, I am delighted to announce that Srinagar and 14 stations of the Kashmir Valley have become a part of one the largest integrated public Wi-Fi network in the world connecting 6000+ stations across the country.""With this, all the stations of Valley now have public Wi-Fi. It is a crucial step for Digital India mission and will go a long way in connecting the unconnected. I convey my appreciation to the team Indian Railways and RailTel, which has worked tirelessly to achieve this remarkable feat."Commending Indian Railways for achieving this commendable feat, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh said today Wi-Fi is playing an important role in connecting communities and spurring innovative solutions to help bridge the digital divide."Owing to the pandemic, the need to be virtually connected is higher than ever. Indian Railways is playing a significant role in bridging the rural divide through the station Wi-Fi network created by its CPSU RailTel. I am very happy to note that 15 stations in the Kashmir Valley in Jammu & Kashmir are now live with RailWire Wi-Fi. This will be an added amenity for the people of the region and the country. I wish everyone a very Happy World Wi-Fi day," he said.RailWire Wi-Fi at stations is helping to connect the unconnected as more than 5,000 stations of this public Wi-Fi network are located in rural India with poor connectivity, read the release.Indian Railways is working towards transforming railway stations into a digital hub by providing public Wi-Fi at railway stations across the country and 6021 stations are live with RailTel's RailWire Wi-Fi, informed the Railways ministry. (ANI)