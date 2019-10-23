All accused should be hanged: Tiwari's mother

New Delhi: Kusum Tiwari, mother of slain Hindu outfit leader Kamlesh Tiwari has demanded death penalty for all the accused persons, who have been arrested.

"We are very happy with the arrest of the accused persons. They should all be hanged. I am satisfied by the government's action," Kusum Tiwari said.

The accused, Surat residents Ashfaq Shaikh, 34, and Moinuddin Pathan, 27, were absconding since Tiwari's brutal killing in Lucknow on October 18, they said.

They were arrested from near Shamlaji on the Gujarat-Rajasthan border when they were about to enter Gujarat on Tuesday evening, said Himanshu Shukla, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Gujarat ATS.

Primary interrogation of the accused revealed that they had committed the crime "in retribution to the purported statements by Tiwari", an ATS release said. Their location was traced through technical surveillance as they contacted their family members and friends after running out of cash, Shukla said. Their location was traced through technical surveillance as they contacted their family members and friends after running out of cash, Shukla said. He said the duo will be handed over to the Uttar Pradesh police, probing the sensational killing of Tiwari, who headed a little known outfit, Hindu Samaj Party. He said the duo will be handed over to the Uttar Pradesh police, probing the sensational killing of Tiwari, who headed a little known outfit, Hindu Samaj Party. While Shaikh, a resident of the Limbayat area in Surat, used to work as a medical representative, Pathan, a resident of Umarwada, was employed as a food delivery boy, the release said. While Shaikh, a resident of the Limbayat area in Surat, used to work as a medical representative, Pathan, a resident of Umarwada, was employed as a food delivery boy, the release said. "After committing the crime, the duo went to Nepal and then started their journey back to Gujarat after reaching Shahjahanpur (in Uttar Pradesh). "After committing the crime, the duo went to Nepal and then started their journey back to Gujarat after reaching Shahjahanpur (in Uttar Pradesh). "Since they ran out of cash, the accused duo contacted their family members and acquaintances for more money. Based on technical and physical surveillance, they were eventually traced today evening," said the release. Six persons, including three from Surat and one from Nagpur in Maharashtra, have already been taken into custody in connection with the murder case. Six persons, including three from Surat and one from Nagpur in Maharashtra, have already been taken into custody in connection with the murder case. On Friday, in a joint operation, the UP police and Gujarat ATS had arrested three suspects in the case from Surat -- Maulana Mohsin Shaikh, Faizan and Rashid Pathan. On Friday, in a joint operation, the UP police and Gujarat ATS had arrested three suspects in the case from Surat -- Maulana Mohsin Shaikh, Faizan and Rashid Pathan. A four-member team of Lucknow Police today is going to Ahmedabad seeking remand of two main accused in the case, Ashfaq Hussain Jakirhussain Shaikh (34) and Moinuddin Khurshid Pathan (27) who were arrested by Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad from the Gujarat-Rajasthan border on Tuesday. A four-member team of Lucknow Police today is going to Ahmedabad seeking remand of two main accused in the case, Ashfaq Hussain Jakirhussain Shaikh (34) and Moinuddin Khurshid Pathan (27) who were arrested by Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad from the Gujarat-Rajasthan border on Tuesday.