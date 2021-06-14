All ASI protected monuments, museums to open from June 16

New Delhi, June 14 (IANS) All Archaeological Survey Of India (ASI) protected central monuments and museums which had been closed down owing to the coronavirus pandemic will reopen from June 16 as per the latest order by the Union Ministry of Tourism. All these historic sites were closed since April 16.

After the surge in cases of Covid-19, the tourism ministry had decided to close down all the central monuments and museums. During April-May 2021, the number of deaths due to Covid-19 in the country saw a sudden spike.

Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel tweeted, "Today the Union Tourism Ministry has given approval to duly open all the ASI monuments from June 16, 2021. Tourists can visit the monuments following necessary Covid-19 protocols. Best wishes to everyone."

The ASI had earlier ordered closure of all centrally protected monuments from April 16 to May 15. The ASI had again issued an order on May 12 to keep all such historical sites closed till June 15.

Covid-19 cases have been continuously declining in the country. During the last 24 hours, 70,421 new cases were reported, which is the lowest since March 31. There were 3,921 deaths due to the infection in the same time period.

--IANS

msk-anm/khz/bg