All Assam Students' Union protests against Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Guwahati

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Dec 13 (ANI): All Assam Students' Union (AASU) along with hundreds of local citizens staged a protest here on Friday against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Speaking to ANI, Ravi Sharma, a protestor, said: "The people of Assam do not want CAB. It is not right for us. It discriminates on the basis of religion. It also brings refugees in the country. Our economy cannot be overburdened."

He further said the division of Hindus and Muslims will not be accepted.The protestors held placards that read 'We oppose CAB' and 'Amit Shah Go Back'."The CAB will never be accepted by the people of Assam. It will finish the language and the culture of our state. So, everyone has come out to protest against the Act," said another protestor.However, one protestor urged the citizens of Assam to maintain peace in the state, saying that the people outside Assam are trying to disrupt the democratic environment."This rule is against our people, identity, culture and language. We should unite and protest democratically," he said.The CAB has now become the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, following assent from President Ram Nath Kovind.According to the Act, members of Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zoroastrian communities, who have come from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh till December 31, 2014, and facing religious persecution there will not be treated as illegal immigrants but will be given Indian citizenship.The Rajya Sabha cleared the legislation on Wednesday after the Lok Sabha had passed the Bill on Monday.The passage of CAB has trigged protests in Northeastern states and curfew has been imposed in some areas. (ANI)