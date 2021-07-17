All border fencing gaps with Pak, B'desh to be filled by 2022: Shah

New Delhi, July 17 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday asserted that all border fencing gaps with neighbouring Pakistan and Bangladesh will be filled till 2022.

Shah made the announcement while addressing the 18th Border Security Force (BSF) Investiture Ceremony.

Noting that fencing on border with neighbouring Pakistan and Bangladesh is significant in view of security, Shah said, "There is no benefit of fencing the border if gaps are not completely filled. I want to ensure that there will be no gap in fencing on border by 2022."