All citizens must get free Covid vax: RaGa

"India must get free COVID vaccine. All citizens must receive the inoculation free of charge. Let's hope they get it this time,#vaccine," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

New Delhi, April 29 (IANS) A day after the Center opened registration for May 1-phase of Covid vaccination, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday demanded that all the citizen should get free vaccines.

More than 1.55 crore people have registered themselves on the first day of registration for the third phase of Covid vaccination starting Saturday. In the third phase, everyone above the age of 18 will be eligible to get a vaccine against Covid-19.

As per the CoWin dash board over 23 lakh people registered for the third phase of vaccination on Thursday. Around 10.30 a.m., 23,82,756 people have registered themselves for vaccination on Thursday.

Registration for third phase started at 4 p.m. on thursday and in eight hours till midnight more than one crore people got themselves registered for vaccination.

Post midnight, CEO, National Health Authority, RS Sharma tweeted, "We closed the day with 1.33 crore registrations on Co-Win and delivered 2.78 crore SMSes."

As the registration process started, people complained about glitches which were denied by the Union Health Ministry.

