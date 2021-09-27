'All Cong breakaway groups must follow 'Mamata formula' to defeat Modi'

Panaji, Sep 27 (IANS) Former Goa Chief Minister Luizinho Faleiro, who was being expected to join the Trinamool Congress, on Monday urged all breakaway Congress groups including the West Bengal-based party to come together as part of a "larger picture" to fight the BJP juggernaut with an eye on the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and by using the "Mamata formula".

"I met certain people, who said yes you are a Congressman. I am a Congressman of 40 years. And I will continue to be a Congressman of the Congress family. This family has to come together if we have to fight Modi. Among all the four Congresses, it is Mamata who has given a tough fight to Narendra Modi and their juggernaut," Faleiro told his supporters at his private residence in South Goa.

Faleiro is expected to make a major political announcement later on Monday, with party sources suggesting that he may resign as a Congress legislator.

Faleiro also praised the "Mamata formula" had worked despite the organisation apparatus of the BJP and the haraunging by central agencies.

"Narendra Modi had 200 meetings in Bengal. Amit Shah maybe 250 meetings. And then there was the Enforcement Directorate, CBI (Central bureau of Investigation)... everybody. But Mamata formula has won. She has been able to stand. She is a street fighter. We in Goa are also going through difficult times. We need such fighters, which are in the same wavelength, party ideology, policies, principles, programmes," Faleiro said.

"I am a Congressman and I would like the larger picture, all the Congress parties come together and fight at the next Parliamentary elections. I will do everything possible within me to achieve this dream of yours and dream of mine," he also said.

--IANS

maya/in