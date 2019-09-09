All districts in Kerala on high alert following Army's warning of terror attack: DGP

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): All district police chiefs in Kerala have been asked to stay on high alert, said Director General of Police (DGP) Kerala, Loknath Behera on Monday.

"An alert has been issued to all districts of the state following the Army's warning of a terror attack. Police across the state have been directed to maintain vigil at public places," Behera said.



The district police chiefs have been directed to stay alert at busy areas including bus stands, railway stations, airports and other places during large-scale gatherings in the wake of Onam celebrations.

Earlier today, the Lieutenant General SK Saini, the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C), Army Southern Command had warned that there might be an attack on the southern states, following the discovery of some boats from the Sir Creek region in Gujarat.

"We have inputs that there may be a terrorist attack in the southern part of India. Some abandoned boats have been recovered from Sir Creek. We're taking precautions to ensure that designs of inimical elements and terrorists are stalled," Saini had told ANI. (ANI)

