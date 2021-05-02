All educational institutions to remain closed in J&K till May 31

An order issued by the disaster management authority said that keeping the present Covid situation in view, it has been decided that all universities, colleges, skill training institutes, schools and coaching centres will remain closed in J&K till May 31.

Srinagar, May 2 (IANS) The Jammu and Kashmir government ordered on Sunday that all universities, colleges, skill training institutes, schools and coaching centres will remain closed in the Union Territory till May 31.

Officials, however, said that religious places will remain open, subject to strict adherence to the Covid SoPs.

Meanwhile, eight out of the 20 districts in J&K have extended the ongoing lockdown till 7 a.m. on May 6 (Thursday).

While the DMs of Srinagar, Jammu, Budgam and Baramulla had ordered continuation of lockdown till May 6 on Friday, four more districts -- Kulgam, Anantnag, Kupwara and Rajouri -- decided to follow suit on Sunday.

J&K had reported 3,832 new Covid cases and 47 deaths on Saturday, the highest since the beginning of the pandemic last year.

