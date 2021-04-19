'All eligible in J&K must get vaccinated immediately'

Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education, Atul Dulloo, appealed to all eligible people above 45 years to get vaccinated immediately.

Jammu, April 19 (IANS) Describing the present situation as challenging, a top Jammu and Kashmir official on Monday asked all eligible people to get vaccinated immediately.

"Covid-19 cases are rising day by day. A challenging situation is before all of us.To face this situation, two aspects are important and these need immediate attention.

"People must adhere to Covid appropriate behaviour and get vaccinated. Those above 45 years and government servants should get vaccinated immediately.

"Healthcare workers were given the facility to get vaccinated on priority, but a number of them have not got themselves vaccinated.

"I appeal to all above 45 years whether government servants or not, to get vaccinated," he said.

There are reports that the UT government is seriously weighing the option of imposing a weekend curfew to break the chain of infection in J&K, as it recorded over 1,500 cases now.

There has, however, been no official confirmation of the same so far.

