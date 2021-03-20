All eyes on PM speech after Rahul Gandhi's promise against CAA in poll-bound Assam

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will also continue campaigning in the area with more programmes lined up today.Upper Assam is the area where protests against CAA was held for a long time. Congress is trying very hard to get votes by promising people that they will never allow CAA to be implemented in the state. In fact, in each programme in the Upper Assam area like Jorhat, Chabua and Tinsukia Gandhi speaks about CAA and promised people that if Congress is voted to power they will pass a bill or resolution against CAA in the state Assembly.So now all eyes are on PM Narendra Modi's scheduled rally today in Chabua, in which he may present BJPs stand on CAA.Though BJP has maintained a tough stand against intruders.As Congress leader Rahul Gandhi yesterday assured that the CAA will not be implemented in Assam if the party is voted to power in the state in the coming Assembly election.It will be ensured in the state assembly that the CAA is not implemented in Assam, Rahul Gandhi said while speaking to students of Lahowal College in Dibrugarh district. He added, in other states, we will stop it (CAA implementation) after Congress comes to power at the national level.On the other hand, BJP's support for CAA is known, as the bill was passed by the BJP led NDA in the parliament, which witnessed a lot of protests especially in Northeast India including a massive protest in Assam, which saw a few protestors death also.As BJP leaders on many occasions said, CAA is a law to protect bonafide people. So it will be Congress versus BJP stand on CAA in this area. During the election campaign, BJP leaders are regularly hitting out on previous Congress governments for ignoring intruders issue and saying due to Congress negligence original Assamese people are becoming minority in numbers. It will help BJP getting original Assamese origin votes.Now people in this area are curious about the PM Modi rally as after it they will come to know about the BJP's stand on the issues. Though the upper Assam area is a stronghold of the BJP. It will go on the election in the first phase on March 27. BJP is trying hard to increase its tally in this area to manage expected loss in lower Assam. As it might lose seats in lower Assam, which is the stronghold of the Congress, and Badruddin Ajmal's party AIUDF, which have come together for this election. In the last election, BJP has got 35 out of 47 seats in upper and central Assam.The first phase election of upper Assam is important for BJP as they want to increase its tally in this area more than the 2016 result of 35 seats. PM Modi will address the rally here and may clearly stand on CAA and Rahul Gandhi's promises, which he has made during yesterday's campaign in this area. (ANI)