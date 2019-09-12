All Goa BJP MLAs to campaign in Maharashtra polls

"Elections to the Maharashtra Assembly are likely in the last week of October. All 27 BJP MLAs from Goa have been instructed to campaign for the party in Maharashtra," Kavlekar said.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the ruling party's top brass and elected representatives. The meeting was chaired by state BJP chief Vinay Tendulkar and Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

"Each MLA from Goa will be allotted specific constituencies in Maharashtra where they will have to campaign with other party workers from Goa," Kavlekar said.