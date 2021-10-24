All Goa fishing competition held in Panaji

While speaking to ANI, the organiser said, "We have 300 participants here. Participants were really enjoying it. People of Goa like to fish that's why we have provided them with a platform to enjoy this. We are organizing this fishing competition for the last 13 years."The organiser further added, "Once the people came to know, the biggest and heaviest fish catcher will get the price. The first prize is 7000 with the trophy. Many participants are coming to participate from the nearby states like Maharashtra and Karnataka."Asif, a participant, said, "We are from Ratnagiri. We are learning a lot while performing. We are here in Goa for the first time. There are so many people and the experience is wonderful. I love being near the sea." (ANI)