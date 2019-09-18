All illegal Delhi colonies to be legalised by March: BJP

Speaking to the media, he said, "all the unauthorised colonies will be regularised by March 2020 as the Centre is keen to give relief to the people."

The BJP had asked party leaders to conduct a survey and collect feedback from residents of unauthorised colonies about the works done by the Arvind Kejriwal government since 2015, he added.

"Kejriwal and his party have done nothing for the residents of unauthorised colonies. Starting Sunday, the elected representatives from the BJP will visit unauthorised colonies in 22 Assemblies to collect feedback" and expose the Kejriwal government that had failed to regularise these settlements in the past five years," the North East Delhi MP said.

Later, the campaign would be extended to all Assemblies seats with such colonies and slums, he said. The regularisation of unauthorised colonies has been a major issue and re-erupts before elections. While the BJP has blamed the Kejriwal government for ignoring these settlements, the AAP has claimed that the central government wanted to demolish them. Tiwari also said Kejriwal had promised registration of properties in the unauthorised colonies, but nothing had been done. Last week, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had slammed the Kejriwal government for doing nothing to regularise these settlements.