All Indian languages are our own, says Vice President Naidu

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday said that all the Indian languages are our own and to impose or oppose any language is against its literary creativity.

Naidu's tweet in Hindi said, "All the Indian languages are our own. To impose any language on anyone or to oppose any language is against the literary creativity of that language."



"Every language of India is a heritage of our common culture. Literature and folk tales of these languages are venerable," he said. (ANI)