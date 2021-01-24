All iPhone 13 models to come with sensor-shift camera stabilisation

According to industry sources, next-generation iPhones slated for launch in the second half of 2021 would all come with sensor-shift stabilisation technology, reports DigiTimes.

San Francisco, Jan 24 (IANS) Apple is reportedly planning to bring sensor-shift optical image stabilisation to the entire iPhone 13 lineup.

The Cupertino-based tech giant first introduced sensor-shift stabilization on the Wide lens of the iPhone 12 Pro Max. The technology stabilises the camera's sensor instead of the lens.

"Until now sensor-shift stabilisation was only on DSLR cameras," says Apple's website.

"This is the first time it's been adapted for the iPhone. Whether you're shooting video of your kids as you chase them around the park or holding your iPhone out of the window on a bumpy road, you'll get more precise stabilisation than ever."

The iPhone 13 series is also tipped to get Direct Time-of-Flight (D-ToF) technology. These sensors would be provided by a US-based company called II-VI, which would be entering Apple's supply chain for its next-generation iPhone models.

The iPhone 13 lineup may mirror the iPhone 12 family of phones, with a 5.4-inch iPhone 13 Mini, 6.1-inch iPhone 13, 6.1-inch iPhone 13 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The Ultra Wide cameras on the two high-end models would be significantly upgraded to f/1.8, 6P (six-element lens) with autofocus.

All the current iPhone 12 models are equipped with f/2.4, 5P (five-element lens) Ultra Wide cameras with fixed focus.

--IANS

