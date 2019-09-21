All is not well in JD(U)-BJP alliance, says RJD leader Raghuvansh

New Delhi [India], Sept 21 (ANI): Senior Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh on Friday said that all is not well in the Janata Dal (United)-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance in Bihar.

On being asked about the statements being made by BJP leaders in the state against Nitish Kumar, he said that all these statements were being made under the direction of the top leadership of BJP.



"BJP is not such a party where anyone will say anything just like that because they are not a democratic party. BJP leader Sanjay Paswan supported by Dr C P Thakur said that Nitish Kumar should allow somebody from BJP should be made Chief Minister," Singh told ANI.

He appealed to all the non-BJP political parties to unite to defeat BJP.

"BJP is a big party and akin to an elephant. For burying an elephant, two-three persons are not enough but many persons are required to join hands," he said. (ANI)

