All issues settled, notification to be issued this week: Pak Minister on ISI Chief row

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 19 (ANI): Pakistan Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has claimed that "all issues" between the government and the Pakistani Army pertaining to the next Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Director-general are now settled.



According to Dawn, Chaudhry while interacting with the media on Monday said that the notification of the new DG of ISI would be issued this week.

The Minister further denied reports of new names for the post being sent to the Prime Minister's Office, Dawn reporterd

Earlier, Pakistan Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed had said that the issues concerning the appointment of the new ISI chief will be resolved by Friday.

Amid the ongoing tussle between the Pakistan Army and Imran Khan govt over the appointment of the next spymaster, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday visited the Pakistan intelligence agency's headquarters to discuss "internal security and the ongoing situation in Afghanistan" with ISI chief Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid.

The meeting came amid an ongoing standoff between the army and government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan over the appointment of the next ISI chief.

The army had announced on October 6 that the incumbent ISI chief, Lt Gen Hameed, had been made the Peshawar corps commander, while Lt Gen Nadeem Ahmed Anjum was appointed in his place.

However, the prime minister's office has since not issued an official notification of Lt Gen Anjum's appointment, leading to rumours about strains in civil-military relations. (ANI)

