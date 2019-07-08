All Karnataka Congress ministers quit

Bengaluru: In a bid to save the year-old coalition government, Karnataka Congress ministers including Deputy CM G Parameshwara have resigned. Parameshwara had earlier said that if the party asks them, all of them would resign to accommodate rebel MLAs.

According to sources, the meeting took place at an undisclosed location in Bengaluru, reports ANI.

In the 34-member cabinet, 22 are Congress Ministers, including Parameshwara, while 10 belong to the coalition ally Janata Dal-Secular, including Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and one from the regional outfit KPJP and an Independent.

About 10 Congress rebel legislators have resigned along with three rebel JD-S lawmakers on Saturday, expressing lack of confidence in the government. Assembly Speaker K.R. Ramesh Kumar is, however, yet to decide on the resignations as the rebels handover their letters to Kumar's secretary in his office. Meanwhile, Congress ministers and party's state leaders are holding parleys at Parameshwara's residence in the city on devising strategies to pacify the rebels to withdraw their resignations. "Whatever we have to do in the interest of the party and the coalition government, we will do, said Parameshwara before the breakfast meeting. Independent MLA Nagesh resigns In his resignation, Nagesh expressed willingness to extend support to the BJP in case it stakes claim to form the government in Karnataka. "I have already withdrawn my support to the government headed by Shri HD Kumaraswamy. I would further by this letter unequivocally state that I would extend my support to the government of Bharatiya Janata Party if called for by your good self," he says. BJP plans for an emergency meet