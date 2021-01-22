All ministers are together and happy: Yediyurappa dismisses reports of discontent after reallocation of portfolios

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 22 (ANI): Amid the reports that some ministers are apparently unhappy after reallocation of portfolios, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday said that all ministers are together and will attend the Cabinet meeting, adding that there is no difference of opinion among the new ministers.



"All the ministers are together and will attend the Cabinet meeting. There is no difference of opinion among the new ministers, all of them are happy," said Yediyurappa.

Troubles appeared to be mounting for Karnataka Chief Minister as some ministers are apparently unhappy after the reallocation of portfolios on Thursday.

On January 13, the Chief Minister inducted seven MLAs into his Cabinet. Soon after their induction, there were many MLAs who showcased dissent.

MTB Nagaraj, an MLC and who was recently inducted into the Cabinet was put out his unhappiness on allotting him with the Excise department vacant due to the resignation of then excise minister H Nagesh. As per the reports few ministers joined for a meeting at Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar's residence on Thursday morning.

After the meeting Minister MTB Nagaraj told reporters, "I served as housing minister before and was helping poor by building the houses. I was developing slums also. Later, I resigned. I got excise department now. What work can one do in the excise department? The government will purchase from the company and will give it to the wholesale dealers, I have no work to do in this. So, I have told the Chief Minister that I do not want this portfolio."

On the other hand, Food and Civil Supplies Department was given to Umesh Katti which was taken from K Gopalayya. Now Gopalayya has been allotted with horticulture department and sugarcane development and directorate from Commerce and Industries Department.

Soon after Yediyurappa got to know about the unhappiness of few ministers in regard with the allocated portfolios, ministers were called for a meeting with him along with Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Revenue Minister R Ashok.

After meeting CM, Gopalayya told reporters, "I met the CM last night (Wednesday). For twelve months I held the Food and Civil Supplies portfolio. We will sort out whatever differences have cropped up between us, behind closed doors. We will do our best in taking care of the duties, which the Chief Minister has vested on us." (ANI)

