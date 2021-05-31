All MP govt officers to report to work from June 1

Bhopal, May 31 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh government has mandated 100 per cent attendance of all officers and 50 per cent staff to report to office from June 1, as part of phase-wise unlocking of the state.

According to the instructions issued by the Madhya Pradesh government, except the offices providing essential services, the remaining offices will operate with 100 per cent officers and 50 per cent staff.