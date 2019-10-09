All new at IFW SS20

<br>This edition of the five-day extravaganza is taking place at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in the heart of the national capital, and is more vibrant and quirky in its appeal in line with its theme #MyFashionMyTribe. The event also aims to showcase diversity by encouraging more participation from underrepresented states.

Staying true to the theme of the event, designers Ragini Ahuja and Pratimaa Pandey opened the day.

Ahuja showcased "Quwa", her label Ikai's new collection inspired by Persian, Tibetan, Arabic and Uzbek cultures.

In shades of deep navy, autumnal rust, mint tea and beige, the collection comprised practical and timeless pieces with soft tailoring and volumes like long A-line jackets, multi-thread sarees, hybrid kameez, shirts and dresses in humble dots, multi-thread stripes and meticulously graphed florals in relaxed silhouettes. "It recognises women of fire -- fierce, defiant and soulful -- who empower and liberate each other," said Ahuja about her new line. Pandey's Pramaa label brought the fashion industry's decade long journey on to the ramp. Her collection "Dastaan" was focused on handloom and used intricate embroideries of flora and fauna on Chanderi weaves to create layered kurtas, drapes, sarees and dresses. TV actor Sakshi Tanwar walked the ramp for Pandey wearing a beige coloured handwoven saree.