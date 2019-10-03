All-night searches in Delhi after terror module alert

Teams of the Delhi Police Special Cell and the Crime Branch carried out the all-night search operation in 15 districts of the city till 5 a.m. on Thursday.

The areas seached inluded Zafrabad, Seelampur and Welcome Colony in Northeast; Jamia Nagar and Okhla in South; Chandni Chowk, Chitli Kabar and Chandni Mahal in Old Delhi; several areas in East Delhi; and illegal colonies on the Yamuna Bank.

A top Delhi Police official said: "We had the information that some Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists have sneaked into Delhi. So the Special Cell was involved in the search operation, otherwise the local police could have easily nabbed the criminals."

However, the night-long operation did not yielded anything, except two persons, who have been detained and are being questioned, said police sources. <br>--IANS<br>hindi-dpb