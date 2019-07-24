All-Odisha Kinner Mahasangh performs play to spread awareness on initiatives for pregnant women

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 24 (ANI): All Odisha Kinner Mahasangh on Tuesday performed a play to spread awareness about the government schemes pregnant women can avail.

The campaign was led by All Odisha Kinner Mahasangh in collaboration with SAKHA - a transgender organisation - Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences and Ajit Premji Philanthropist Initiative."Central and state government implement several initiatives, but somehow the services do not reach the people in dire need of it. We launched this awareness campaign to educate the pregnant woman in the slum area," said Meera Parida, the founder of SAKHA.A group of transgenders performed "Nua Ma" as the crowd cheered to show their support.Parida said that many transgenders engage in begging for alms on trains and sexual activities for which they are looked down upon. "This campaign aims to give a boost to the transgender community and inform pregnant women about their health," added Parida.An American woman, too, echoed similar sentiments and said, "The work that is being done by the transgender community is incredibly impactful. They educate people about malnutrition in mothers and newborn babies and dispelled misconceived notions about the transgender community. It was interactive and impressive.""I enjoyed watching the play and understood a lot of things," a villager said. (ANI)