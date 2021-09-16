All parties including LoP consulted on ordinance for OBC reservation in local body polls, says Maharashtra Deputy CM

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 16 (ANI): A day after the Maharashtra cabinet gave its nod for an ordinance to restore the Other Backward Class (OBC) reservation in local body elections, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Anantrao Pawar on Thursday said that the decision to bring the reservation for OBC was taken after discussion with all parties including Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis.



Pawar further said that the Cabinet announced measures to protect OBC reservation in the districts with a majority Tribal population.

"Some have supported this decision and some have opposed it. Some have commented that this ordinance is delayed wisdom. But I won't comment on that, in democracy, everyone has the right to express their view," Pawar further said.

The Deputy Chief Minister added, "Especially in districts with a majority Tribal population, OBC reservation was affected. The Cabinet decided and announced measures to protect OBC reservation in these districts".

Earlier on September 15, Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Wednesday said that the state cabinet meeting has given its approval for the ordinance to restore the Other Backward Class (OBC) reservation in local body elections. (ANI)