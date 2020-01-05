All parties should join hands to oust BJP from power, says RJD's Raghuvansh Prasad Singh

Patna (Bihar) [India], Jan 5 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh on Saturday urged all the non-BJP parties to join hands and oust BJP from power.

"It is important for all non-BJP parties, be it anyone, Nitish Kumar or any A, B, C, D good or bad, to come together against BJP. There should be no pick and choose. We will join hands with anyone to throw BJP out of power," the leader told ANI.



AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi had on December 30 urged Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to sever ties with BJP for the "sake of the country".

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are not normal politicians, Nitish Kumar should leave these people, disassociate yourself from BJP, we all will support you. You have made a name for yourself in Bihar, leave BJP for the sake of the country," Owaisi had said. (ANI)

