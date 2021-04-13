All-party meeting on Covid in Karnataka on April 18

"I have convened an all-party meeting on April 18 to draw more measures to contain the Covid spread in the state," Yediyurappa told reporters earlier in the day at Bidar.

Bengaluru, April 13 (IANS) An all-party meeting would be held here on April 18 to contain the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in Karnataka, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said on Tuesday.

Former Chief Ministers Siddaramaiah and H.D. Kumaraswamy, Congress state unit president D.K. Shivakumar and leaders of other political parties will be invited to participate in the meeting and give their suggestions to tackle the pandemic.

Ruling out another lockdown to contain the pandemic, the Chief Minister said the state's Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) of health experts had not recommended it (lockdown) so far.

"A Corona curfew is in force between 10 pm and 5 am from April 10-20 in eight cities across the state, including Bengaluru, to prevent people from staying out or going out in the night," Yediyurappa pointed out.

Urging the people to observe all Covid appropriate behaviours by wearing face mask, maintaining physical distancing and washing hands regularly, the Chief Minister said that there is no other way to prevent the infection from spreading.

"With folded hands, I appeal to the people to cooperate with the state government by strictly following the guidelines to remain safe and defeat Covid," he noted.

Returning to the city from Bidar in the evening, Yediyurappa held a meeting with the concerned officials at his home-office and reviewed the Covid situation in the state.

"Measures have been taken to ensure sufficient beds, medicines, oxygen and ventilators in all state-run and private hospitals across the state to treat Covid patients," the Chief Minister's Office said in a statement later.

The Chief Minister also directed the healthcare workers and frontline warriors to intensify testing, tracing and treating positive cases besides focusing on micro-containment zones to contain the spread of the virus.

"Civic marshals and the police have been told to fine violators of Covid norms and detain those defying the night curfew in the eight cities," said the statement.

The state health department has been told to ensure sufficient supply of vaccines in all the 31 districts across the state to inoculate more eligible citizens.

State Chief Secretary P. Ravikumar, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant and top officials of the state's revenue, health and home departments attended the meeting.

