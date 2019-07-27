All passengers rescued from Mahalaxmi Express

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 27 (ANI): All 700 passengers who were stranded on board Mahalaxmi Express between Vagani and Badlapur have been evacuated safely, Central Railways' Chief Public Relations Officer said on Saturday.

The team, comprising officials from NDRF, Indian Army and Navy carried out the large scale rescue operation. Several boats were used for the rescue operation, while 37 doctors, including a gynaecologist, were deployed at the site.



The Kolhapur-Mumbai Mahalaxmi Express was stranded since 3 AM today due to flooding of tracks.

Around three-foot-high flood water was reported near Vangani station, where the train was stuck. (ANI)

