All police officers consume liquor, alleges JD-U MLA

He made the statement after meeting the family of Sanjay Yadav who recently died in police custody at Barari police station in Bhagalpur.

Patna, April 2 (IANS) Janata Dal-United MLA Gopal Mandal, who is known for controversial statements, has once again triggered a controversy as he alleged that all police officers in the state consume liquor.

"I believe that each and every police officer in Bihar drinks liquor and I have learnt that the officer who arrested the Yadav was also drunk," Mandal said.

He further said that the alleged officer and constables dragged Sanjay Yadav till police station by putting a towel around his neck.

"Sanjay Yadav's family claimed that he was ill and at home when the police officers arrested him. The claim of police officer that Sanjay Yadav was drunk is completely false. The senior officers of Bhagalpur Police and the doctor who conducted the postmortem have prepared false death report," the JD-U MLA said while talking to mediapersons in Bhagalpur.

Bhagalpur Police claimed that Sanjay Yadav became unconscious during questioning. He was taken to Jawahar Lal Nehru hospital in Mayaganj where he died during the treatment.

The police had detained Sanjay Yadav, an employee with the irrigation department, on March 29 for his alleged involvement in a clash. The local residents alleged that the police personnel dragged Yadav to the police station and assaulted him brutally while in custody, which led to his death.

"I appeal to CM Nitish Kumar and DGP SK Singhal to initiate thorough inquiry into the case," Mandal added.

--IANS

ajk/rt