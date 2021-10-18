  1. Sify.com
  4. All processions prohibited on Eid-e-Milad in Mumbai, except those in two places

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Mon, Oct 18th, 2021, 23:30:02hrs
Representative image

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 18 (ANI): All processions on Eid-e-Milad have been prohibited, except for one procession in Mumbai City district and another in Mumbai Suburban district, said the office of the commissioner of police, Greater Mumbai.

A release stated, "All processions on Eid-e-Milad prohibited, except one procession in Mumbai City district and one in Mumbai Suburban district of 5 trucks per procession with a max of 5 persons on each truck, with the prior permission of the police."
It added, "Order will remain in effect from 12:01 am on 18 October 2021 to 11 pm on 20 October 2021, unless withdrawn earlier."
Milad-un-Nabi is commemorated in Rabi'al-awwal, the third month in the religious calendar. On this day, Muslims all across the world celebrate the birthday of Prophet Muhammad. (ANI)

