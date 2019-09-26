All projects of Parrikar to be completed by 2022: Goa CM

"For the future development, for 25 years ahead, he (Parrikar) has laid the foundation for whatever is required for Goa. I am giving my word that all infrastructure projects started by him will be completed within the tenure of this government by the year 2022," Sawant said at a post-graduate degree presentation ceremony at the BITS-Pilani campus in South Goa.

"Under his visionary leadership, Parrikar undertook infrastructure projects which no one had thought about earlier," Sawant said.

Sawant took over the reins from Parrikar, after the former Defence Minister died in March this year following a prolonged battle with pancreatic cancer.