All Rafale jets to be inducted by April 2022: Rajnath

It was the third batch of Rafale aircraft that landed after flying over 7,000 km from the Istres air base in France and used in-flight refuelling.

The Rafale combat aircraft is manufactured by French company Dassault Aviation.

India received the first batch of five Rafale aircraft on July 29, 2020 which were inducted into the 17 'Golden Arrows' Squadron on September 10 at the Ambala Air Base last year.