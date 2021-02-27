'All school kidnapping captives freed in Nigeria'

Lagos, Feb 27 (IANS) Scores of students and staff abducted about a week ago from a boarding school in Niger state have been freed, said a Spokesperson of the state Governor on Saturday.

Mary Noel-Berje, the Spokesperson to the Governor of Niger state, confirmed in a statement that "kidnapped students, staff and family members of the Government Science College Kagara have regained freedom and received by the Niger state government".