All schools to remain closed on November 4 and 5 in Hapur due to rising air pollution

Hapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): All schools up to class 12 in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh will remain closed on November 4 and 5 due to rising air pollution and smog in Delhi and adjoining areas.

In an order on Sunday, The District Magistrate (DM) Hapur, Aditi Singh stated that all schools up to 12th standard will remain closed on November 4 and November 5 due to rising air pollution and smog.



In a statement, the District Basic Education Officer, Hapur, Devendra Gupta said, "Due to rising air pollution in the NCR area, the air quality of this region is also getting affected. Hence all schools up to 12th standard will remain closed for two days."

"According to Uttar Pradesh, Pollution Control Board, PM-10 and PM-2.5 levels are very high. The vehicles that are operated for school purposes and guardians in the morning and afternoon, adversely affect the environment. This can have an adverse effect on the health of children," he added. (ANI)

