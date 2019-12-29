All set for 2nd phase rural local bodies polls in TN

Chennai, Dec 29 (IANS) All preparations have been completed for the second and final phase of the rural local body polls in Tamil Nadu on Monday.

A total of 158 Panchayat Unions will go to polls on Monday and security has been beefed up in those polling localities.

The first phase of the election for the rural local bodies was held on Dec 27 and it saw a polling of 76.19 per cent, said Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (TNSEC).

In the second phase about 1.28 crore voters are expected to exercise their democratic right on Dec 30 to elect 38,916 panchayat members, 2,544 members of panchayat unions and 255 ward members of district panchayats.

There will be 25,008 polling booths. Polling will begin at 7 a.m. on Monday and ends at 5 p.m.