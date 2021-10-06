All sitting MLAs can't get a ticket: Goa CM on Assembly polls

"All parties do this. Each and everyone (sitting MLAs) do not get a ticket. That depends on the performance and (an MLA's) connect with the people. I am not saying that everyone will get a ticket. That is not possible at all. Everyone knows this," Sawant told reporters in Panaji.

Panaji, Oct 6 (IANS) All sitting Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs cannot be guaranteed a ticket for the 2022 state Assembly polls, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Wednesday.

He said only the party's central leadership will take a call on who is to be allotted a ticket to contest the upcoming elections.

"Surveys are carried out by the local state team, the central team and the final ticket is allotted by the Centre. BJP is a central party with a Parliamentary Board. It decides on giving a ticket. When the time comes to allot a ticket, the parliamentary board decides the ticket," Sawant said.

Sawant's announcement comes soon after the BJP's central leaders, including the party's National General Secretary C.T. Ravi and National President J.P. Nadda held a series of meetings with party MLAs in the course of the BJP's preparations for the 2022 state Assembly polls.

At present, the BJP has 27 MLAs in the 40-member assembly, of which 13 have been legislators who quit the Congress and the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party to join the saffron party.

--IANS

maya/khz/bg