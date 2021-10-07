All things fresh and festive at Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI

Designers Abirr & Nanki for their label Limerick followed suit by keeping their line modern and chic, with prints and colours taking centre stage. Maxi dresses, blazers paired with palazzos, kaftan dresses and saris in a mix of crepes and organzas dominated the collection.

Designers Deepit Chugh and Twinkle Hanspal presented their collections that were fresh and crisp. While Chug opted for tailored coats and structured silhouettes, Hanspal kept things flowy and relaxed with monotone and colour-blocked jumpsuits, co-ord sets and dresses.

'The spotlight' feat. at fashion week gives chance to designers to showcase their work through the medium of a short film. Both the winners Naushad Ali and Shweta Gupta opted for light tones and airy fabrics for their super cool fashion outing.

Chola by Sohaya Misra is a contemporary label that focusses on comfortable luxury wear. Her collection, 'The Awakening' displayed a burst of colours and deconstructed silhouettes with layering and draping in dominance - something that's been synonymous with the brand.



Designers Arpita Mehta, Paras & Shalini, and JJ Valaya showcased their festive edit.

Mehta's bridal line is for the modern Indian bride -- elegant silhouettes, intricate detailing and plush pastels. The designer also added a line of embellished lehengas in customary red. Taking inspiration from the 'Mehendi' ceremony, the designer introduced embroidered gloves that might just start trending soon.

Geisha Designs by Paras and Shalini presented their collection, 'New Beginnings'. A refreshing break from traditional ensembles, their fashion film showcased a line of dresses, skirt sets, jackets over bustiers and saris - perfect for destination weddings. Blouses in unique cuts and fabrics added that extra edge to their collection.

